Mayor Douglas Nicholls Appointed to Revived Arizona Space Commission

Yuma, Ariz. – Governor Katie Hobbs has appointed Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls to the Arizona Space Commission, a move aimed at strengthening the state’s role in the growing space industry.

With a background in civil engineering and a focus on economic development, Mayor Nicholls brings expertise in infrastructure and industry partnerships to the Commission’s efforts.

The Arizona Space Commission, which had been inactive for the past decade, was recently revived following the passage of HB2254. The Commission’s mandate includes identifying strategic aerospace projects, fostering industry partnerships, and advancing aerospace-related educational initiatives across the state.

“I’m honored to have been selected by Governor Hobbs to serve on this Commission and will work diligently to see how we can bring new opportunities in the burgeoning space industry to our great state of Arizona and Yuma,” said Mayor Nicholls. “I see extremely high potential for increased opportunities, quality of life, and higher education. We need to look to the future to be involved in the industries of the future.”

Mayor Nicholls has long been an advocate for economic growth and public-private partnerships, aiming to drive innovation and job creation. He founded 4FrontED, a binational initiative promoting cross-border economic collaboration, and has served on multiple state committees and boards. His advocacy for Yuma’s potential as a spaceport location underscores his commitment to attracting aerospace and technology industries to the region.

His appointment to the Arizona Space Commission is expected to enhance Yuma’s role in statewide aerospace initiatives, potentially attracting investment and fostering job growth in the space sector. As Arizona positions itself as a leader in the space economy, Mayor Nicholls’ leadership and experience in regional economic development will play a crucial role in shaping the Commission’s objectives.

With the Commission’s reestablishment, Arizona is taking steps to expand its footprint in the aerospace industry, capitalizing on its resources and workforce to support innovation and technological advancement in space exploration.