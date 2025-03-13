Arizona Highways Magazine Celebrates 100 Years of Showcasing the State

PHOENIX – Arizona Highways magazine, first published in April 1925 by the Arizona State Highway Department, is celebrating its centennial year with a special edition and a new Hall of Fame honoring key contributors.

Originally a 16-page publication focused on road construction and infrastructure, Arizona Highways has evolved into an award-winning magazine renowned for its photography and stories promoting Arizona’s landscapes, culture, and history. With readers worldwide, the magazine continues to highlight the state’s beauty and attract visitors.

“We are sincerely indebted to the readers around the world who celebrate this milestone with our dedicated staff and contributors,” said Publisher Kelly Mero. “Even after 100 years, there are so many stories yet to tell and so many images still to be captured.”

The centennial edition, available in print and digital formats, features highlights from the magazine’s history, memorable reader letters, and iconic photography. It also introduces the Arizona Highways Hall of Fame, honoring 15 distinguished contributors.

Among them are photographer Esther Henderson, the first to sell images to the magazine, famed landscape photographer Ansel Adams, and current contributor Jack Dykinga.

“Like every great magazine, Arizona Highways measures up because of the incredible men and women on our masthead,” said Editor Robert Stieve. “In this special issue, we’re proud and excited to induct 15 of them into the Arizona Highways Hall of Fame.”

Operated by the Arizona Department of Transportation, the magazine generates $43.1 million annually in tourism-related revenue without taxpayer funding. Its operations are supported by sales of subscriptions, calendars, books, specialty items, and other branded products.