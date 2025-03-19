Arizona Names New Snowplows in Annual Contest

PHOENIX – The votes are in for the Arizona Department of Transportation's (ADOT) third annual Name-A-Snowplow Contest, with Arizonans selecting six creative and humorous names for the state's snowplow fleet.

After tallying more than 14,000 votes, the winning snowplow names are:

CTRL + SALT + DELETE

Blizzard of Oz

Scoop Dog

Darth Blader

Plowasaurus Rex

Sleetwood Mac

These names emerged victorious over nine other finalists and have been affixed to six of ADOT's snowplows stationed in Arizona's high country.

"Darth Blader" and "CTRL + SALT + DELETE" will operate from a maintenance yard in Flagstaff, while "Blizzard of Oz" and "Sleetwood Mac" are located nearby in Williams. "Scoop Dog" will service highways near Payson, covering State Route 87 and State Route 260, and "Plowasaurus Rex" will patrol roads near Globe.

ADOT officials highlight the contest as a fun way to raise awareness about the essential work snowplow operators perform to keep highways safe during winter storms. The agency's fleet consists of 200 snowplows and 400 operators who work around the clock to spread deicer and clear ice and snow from roadways when winter weather strikes.

"This contest is a lighthearted way to recognize the hard work our operators do under challenging conditions," said Transportation Secretary Linda Martinez. "These new names bring some humor while emphasizing the serious job of keeping roads safe."

For public safety, ADOT urges drivers to follow these guidelines when encountering snowplows on highways:

Never attempt to pass a snowplow.

Stay at least four car-lengths behind snowplows and equipment.

Slow down and give the plow extra room.

Additional winter driving safety tips are available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

The contest began in January with approximately 2,100 name submissions. From those entries, 15 finalists were chosen for public voting. "Scoop Dog" received the most individual submissions at 46, while variations of "CTRL + SALT + DELETE" were submitted by 16 people.

These six new names join previous winners from earlier contests, including "Snowbi-Wan Kenobi," "Fast and Flurryous," "Scoopacabra," "Alice Scooper," "Snowguaro," and "Frost Responder."

Although these creatively named snowplows will be a common sight in northern Arizona's snowy regions, residents of Yuma are unlikely to encounter them. With its warm desert climate and average winter temperatures rarely dropping below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, Yuma has little need for snow removal equipment. Outside of the winter season, ADOT repurposes snowplows by removing their blades and using the trucks for highway maintenance and emergency responses.

The newly named snowplows will be in action throughout the winter, ensuring safer travel across the state during severe weather.