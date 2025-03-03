Arizona Unveils $12.7 Billion Five-Year Transportation Plan for Public Review

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has unveiled its ambitious $12.7 billion Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program for 2026-2030, targeting major pavement improvements and key highway expansions.

The proposed plan, now open for public comment until May 23, outlines extensive investments in infrastructure across the state.

The program allocates $4.47 billion for projects outside Maricopa and Pima counties, emphasizing highway preservation, rehabilitation, and bridge replacements. Of this amount, $2.8 billion is dedicated to maintaining and improving roads and bridges, including:

$455 million for pavement projects on Interstates 8, 10, 17, and 40.

$573 million for pavement improvements on U.S. Routes 60, 70, 93, 160, and 180, along with various state routes.

$237 million for bridge projects on interstates and $112 million for other routes.

Additionally, the program earmarks $592 million for enhancements that improve highway safety, efficiency, and functionality. These projects include intersection upgrades, improvements to ports of entry and rest areas, installation of smart technology, and enhancements such as new signals, signs, and shoulders.

Highway Expansion and Infrastructure Upgrades

To support growing transportation needs, the plan designates $1.05 billion for projects that widen highways and improve interchanges in Greater Arizona, including:

$137 million to expand I-10 south of Phoenix from the Gila River Bridge to Gas Line Road.

$110 million for widening SR 260 east of Payson in the Lion Springs segment.

$68 million to widen US 93 north of Wickenburg (Vista Royale segment).

$50 million to expand US 93 at Big Jim Wash between Wickenburg and Wikieup.

$66 million for replacing the Colorado Bridge on I-10 at the California border, in partnership with CalTrans.

$240 million to widen I-17 from Sunset Point to SR 69.

$62 million for a new land port of entry road and facility in Douglas.

Investments in Pima and Maricopa Counties

In Pima County, ADOT has proposed $831 million in coordination with the Pima Association of Governments. Key projects include:

$600 million to widen I-10 from Kino Parkway to Country Club Road, with a new interchange at I-10 and Country Club Road.

$290 million for widening I-10 between Alvernon Way and Valencia Road.

$47 million for reconstructing the I-19 interchange at Irvington Road.

$97 million for improvements to the interchanges at Park and Sixth avenues on I-10.

Maricopa County’s proposed five-year plan features $2.38 billion in projects developed with the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG). These projects will be supplemented with funding from Proposition 479, approved by voters in November 2024, with project schedules and costs updated accordingly.

Airport and Funding Plans

The tentative program also includes $135 million for the Airport Capital Improvement Program, which funds safety, security, and capacity upgrades, as well as improvements at Grand Canyon National Park Airport.

Funding for the five-year plan comes from federal and state sources, including gasoline and diesel fuel taxes, vehicle license taxes, and aviation-related fees.

Additionally, voter-approved sales taxes in Maricopa and Pima counties help finance transportation expansions.

ADOT collaborates with local governments, regional planning organizations, and tribal partners to prioritize projects.

The public is encouraged to review and provide feedback on the plan via ADOT’s website, by email, or by phone. Public comments will also be accepted during a State Transportation Board hearing scheduled for May 16. The final program is expected to be approved on June 20.