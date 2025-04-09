Senator Mark Kelly Supports Federal Minimum Wage Increase to $17

WASHINGTON — Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) has joined a coalition of lawmakers in introducing the Raise the Wage Act, legislation aimed at gradually increasing the federal minimum wage to $17 per hour over five years.

The bill seeks to ensure American workers earn a living wage, reduce income inequality, and stimulate economic growth.

According to a press release from Kelly’s office, nearly one in four workers in the U.S. currently earns less than $17 per hour. Analysis by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) estimates that over 22 million workers would see increased wages by 2030 if the legislation is enacted.

“At a time when Trump and Musk are looking to rig the economy even more for their billionaire friends, I’m fighting for regular American workers who deserve a dignified wage,” Kelly said in the release. “It’s past time we do right by workers and raise the minimum wage.”

The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 since 2009, and its real value has declined by more than 32 percent. EPI’s Family Budget Calculator indicates that $17 per hour is still below the living wage in every U.S. state for a family with two working adults and one child.

The bill is co-sponsored by over 30 Democratic and Independent members of Congress and supported by more than 85 labor and advocacy organizations, including the AFL-CIO, SEIU, and National Employment Law Project.

The legislation now awaits committee consideration.