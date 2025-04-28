Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance kicks off free workshops

With the season for swimming in pools and the Colorado River upon us, local leaders are reminding residents to stay safe in the water, especially for younger children.

To that end, the Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance, made up of local health agencies and first responders, kicked off the first of free monthly water safety classes last week at the Onvida Health main hospital in Yuma.

Carol Smith, a NICU nurse at Onvida and deputy mayor of Yuma, and David Padilla, public information officer for the Yuma Fire Department, helped participants learn how to do chest compressions. That's one part of five layers of protection, along with fences/barriers/alarms, supervision, water competency/swim skills and life jackets.

Emily West is a mother of two, including a four year-old. West said she decided to take the water safety class after attending a party where children were swimming in a pool.

"The hospital announced this class and I jumped on it," she said. "You never so what's going to happen so be prepared."

The next class will be held Tuesday, May 20. Smith said you can sign up for a class by emailing watersafety@onvidahealth.org and reminders for upcoming classes will be posted on the social media accounts for Onvida and the City of Yuma.

On June 7, the GYWSA will host Water Safety Day at the Valley Aquatic Center in Yuma with water safety resources and free food from 9 to 11 a.m. and free swimming after 11.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from the water safety class in Yuma.