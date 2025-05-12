ADOT Wants Your Input on Arizona's Road and Bridge Upgrades

PHOENIX — May 12, 2025 — Big changes could be coming to Arizona’s highways and bridges, and state transportation officials want to hear what you think.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is holding a public hearing this Friday, May 16, to get feedback on its proposed $12.7 billion, five-year construction plan.

The hearing kicks off at 9 a.m. and will be held both in person at the Bullhead City Council Chambers and online at aztransportationboard.gov. If you want to comment remotely, be sure to sign up by 8 a.m. that morning.

ADOT’s 2026-2030 plan focuses on fixing and improving roads and bridges across Greater Arizona — basically, everywhere outside of Maricopa and Pima counties.

Over the next five years, the state is looking to spend more than $4.47 billion on upgrading pavement and bridges, including:

$455 million for pavement work on I-8, I-10, I-17, and I-40.

$573 million for projects on U.S. routes like 60, 70, and 93, plus key state highways.

$349 million to repair or replace bridges across the state.

Another $592 million is earmarked for projects aimed at making highways safer and more efficient — think intersection upgrades, smarter traffic technology, and better rest areas.

There’s also a big push to widen highways and improve busy interchanges, with over $1 billion set aside for projects like:

Expanding I-10 south of Phoenix ($137 million)

Widening SR 260 near Payson ($110 million)

Upgrades on US 93 near Wickenburg ($118 million total)

A joint Arizona-California project to replace the Colorado River Bridge on I-10 ($66 million)

Widening I-17 between Sunset Point and SR 69 ($240 million)

In Pima County, ADOT plans to spend $831 million on major projects, including widening I-10 through Tucson and rebuilding key interchanges. Over in Maricopa County, nearly $2.4 billion is planned for freeway expansions and improvements, thanks in part to funds from Proposition 479, which voters approved last year.

And it’s not just roads getting attention — $135 million is planned for airport upgrades, including at the Grand Canyon National Park Airport, with help from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Funding for all these projects comes from a mix of federal and state dollars, along with taxes collected from gas, diesel, vehicle registrations, and aviation. In Maricopa and Pima counties, voter-approved sales taxes also help fund transportation improvements.

ADOT says it has worked closely with local governments, regional planners, and tribal communities to prioritize projects that are ready to go. But before final decisions are made, the agency is encouraging the public to weigh in.

The comment period is open until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 23, and the State Transportation Board is expected to vote on the final plan at its June 20 meeting. You can read the full proposal and submit comments at azdot.gov/tentative5year.