Nearly 3K Yuma and La Paz high schoolers are graduating tonight

Nearly 3,000 high school students from Yuma and La Paz counties' public, charter and private schools will have walked the line by the end of this week. Several ceremonies have already taken place on Monday and Wednesday, but the majority of these students will be receiving their diplomas tonight.

Most of these students will be graduates from the Yuma Union High School District. The district reports that more than 2,600 students have met the Arizona and YUHSD requirements to receive their diplomas. Altogether, they've earned nearly $41 million in grants and scholarships to support their higher education goals. Additionally, dozens of students enlisted in U.S. Armed Services, and more than 1,000 will graduate with an industry certification earned through completion of a career and technical education program.

"We are proud to celebrate the incredible achievements of graduates in the Class of 2025,” Gila Ridge High School Principal Kathy Hoover said. “Our seniors have been accepted to a wide range of colleges and universities across the country, have excelled in CTE programs, earning multiple industry credentials, and are a prepared incoming workforce. They are career, college, and community READY. We applaud the Class of 2025 for their impressive accomplishments and look forward to the bright futures that await them.”

For the fifth consecutive year, all ceremonies will be live streamed on each school’s Facebook page during the event. A Facebook account is not needed to watch the festivities. The following week, the recorded live stream will also be available on school and district websites and YUHSD’s YouTube account.

Websites and official Facebook pages for YUHSD schools can be accessed in this list below:



Each YUHSD ceremony will take place in each comprehensive high school at 8 p.m. tonight, save Vista High, which held its ceremony on Wednesday.

The publicly available graduation ceremony info for the rest of Yuma and La Paz counties' high schools is as follows:

Yuma

Harvest Preparatory Academy - Friday, May 23

Yuma Catholic High School - Friday, May 23

YPIC Educational Opportunity Center Charter High School - Thursday, May 22

Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe (Winterhaven, Calif.)

San Pasqual Valley High School - Friday, June 6

Parker

Parker High School - Friday, Sixth Annual Seniors Parade @ 6:30 p.m., ceremony @ 8 p.m.

Salome

Salome High School - Friday @ 6 p.m.

San Luis

PPEP TEC High School - Cesar Chavez Learning Center - Monday, May 19

Somerton

PPEP TEC High School - Jose Yepez Learning Center - Monday, May 19

Wellton

Antelope Union High School - Thursday, May 22

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.