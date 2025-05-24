© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Northwest Florida State wins 2025 NJCAA Softball World Series National Championship in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 24, 2025 at 5:10 PM MST
Northwest Florida State won the 2025 NJCAA Softball World Series National Championship 4-1 over Florida SouthWestern in Yuma on Saturday, May 24, 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Northwest Florida State won the 2025 NJCAA Softball World Series National Championship 4-1 over Florida SouthWestern in Yuma on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

A team from Florida has won the softball national championship for two-year colleges in Yuma for the third time in the last five years.

The Northwest Florida State Raiders from Niceville, Fla. defeated Florida SouthWestern 4-1 for the NJCAA Softball World Series National Championship today at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex. The FSW Buccaneers won the tournament in Yuma in 2021 and 2022.

This year's NJCAA tournament had 20 teams, including host Arizona Western College. You probably saw players and coaches at Yuma restaurants and hotels this past week.

On Saturday, NWF pitcher Cailyn Heyl held the Buccaneers to one run. The Raiders got two-run doubles from Sister Arnold and Bre Hughes in the third inning.

FSW's run came off a hit from Skylar Brennan.

—-
Stay tuned for more from the NJCAA Softball World Series in Yuma.
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content