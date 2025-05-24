Northwest Florida State wins 2025 NJCAA Softball World Series National Championship in Yuma

A team from Florida has won the softball national championship for two-year colleges in Yuma for the third time in the last five years.

The Northwest Florida State Raiders from Niceville, Fla. defeated Florida SouthWestern 4-1 for the NJCAA Softball World Series National Championship today at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex. The FSW Buccaneers won the tournament in Yuma in 2021 and 2022.

This year's NJCAA tournament had 20 teams, including host Arizona Western College. You probably saw players and coaches at Yuma restaurants and hotels this past week.

On Saturday, NWF pitcher Cailyn Heyl held the Buccaneers to one run. The Raiders got two-run doubles from Sister Arnold and Bre Hughes in the third inning.

FSW's run came off a hit from Skylar Brennan.

—-

Stay tuned for more from the NJCAA Softball World Series in Yuma.