© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KAWC wins 2 Public Media Journalists Assoc. awards for 2024 reporting

KAWC | By KAWC Staff
Published June 26, 2025 at 7:00 PM MST
KAWC has been recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA).
Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA)
KAWC has been recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA).

KAWC Colorado River Public Media was selected for two national Public Media Journalists Association awards for reporting in 2024.

Awards were announced Thursday at the 2025 PMJA conference in Kansas City. KAWC News Director Lou Gum is in attendance.

KAWC was selected for First Place in the Narrative/Produced Program category in Division A (0 to 3 newsroom staff) for an episode of Arizona Edition with a report by Victor Calderón "RCBH (Regional Center for Border Health) holds the line on migrant street releases in Yuma, but for how long?”

KAWC was also received Second Place in the News/Public Affairs Program category for another Arizona Edition episode "Ag-pilots, the ACA (Affordable Care Act) in AZ, San Luis church lawsuit" with reporting by Gum, Calderón and the KAWC News Team.

KAWC was previously recognized by PMJA in 2022.

—-

Scroll down for links to the KAWC reporting recognized by PMJA.
News
KAWC Staff
See stories by KAWC Staff
Related Content