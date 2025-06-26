KAWC wins 2 Public Media Journalists Assoc. awards for 2024 reporting

KAWC Colorado River Public Media was selected for two national Public Media Journalists Association awards for reporting in 2024.

Awards were announced Thursday at the 2025 PMJA conference in Kansas City. KAWC News Director Lou Gum is in attendance.

KAWC was selected for First Place in the Narrative/Produced Program category in Division A (0 to 3 newsroom staff) for an episode of Arizona Edition with a report by Victor Calderón "RCBH (Regional Center for Border Health) holds the line on migrant street releases in Yuma, but for how long?”

KAWC was also received Second Place in the News/Public Affairs Program category for another Arizona Edition episode "Ag-pilots, the ACA (Affordable Care Act) in AZ, San Luis church lawsuit" with reporting by Gum, Calderón and the KAWC News Team.

KAWC was previously recognized by PMJA in 2022.

—-

Scroll down for links to the KAWC reporting recognized by PMJA.