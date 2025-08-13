CBP official says Yuma DACA recipient to remain in custody

A Yuma man remains in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody in Florence, Ariz. after he and his wife were stopped Sunday afternoon near downtown Yuma.

In an email to KAWC, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said CBP officers stopped a vehicle “driving in a suspicious manner.”

McLaughlin confirmed officers arrested Jose Valdovinos-Lomeli, “a citizen of Mexico with no legal status to reside in the U.S.” She went on to say Valdovinos will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Valdovinos’ wife Jitzell Flores told KAWC he is a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. Until recently, that protected individuals who crossed illegally as children from deportation.

Flores said she was driving when they were stopped but she does not believe there was anything suspicious as CBP said.

McLaughlin from DHS said “DACA does not confer any form of legal status in this country. Any… DACA recipient may be subject to arrest and deportation for any number of reasons.”

She reiterated DHS’ position that anyone who entered the country illegally can receive $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport.

Flores said she has spoken with Valdovinos and will meet with an attorney.