CBP official says Yuma DACA recipient to remain in custody

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 13, 2025 at 6:53 PM MST
Jose Valdovinos and his wife Jitzell Flores
Jitzell Flores
Jose Valdovinos and his wife Jitzell Flores

A Yuma man remains in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody in Florence, Ariz. after he and his wife were stopped Sunday afternoon near downtown Yuma.

In an email to KAWC, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said CBP officers stopped a vehicle “driving in a suspicious manner.”

McLaughlin confirmed officers arrested Jose Valdovinos-Lomeli, “a citizen of Mexico with no legal status to reside in the U.S.” She went on to say Valdovinos will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Valdovinos’ wife Jitzell Flores told KAWC he is a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. Until recently, that protected individuals who crossed illegally as children from deportation.

Flores said she was driving when they were stopped but she does not believe there was anything suspicious as CBP said.

McLaughlin from DHS said “DACA does not confer any form of legal status in this country. Any… DACA recipient may be subject to arrest and deportation for any number of reasons.”

She reiterated DHS’ position that anyone who entered the country illegally can receive $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport.

Flores said she has spoken with Valdovinos and will meet with an attorney.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
