Power outages continue following Monday thunderstorms in Yuma area

Nearly 15 hundred residential and business customers are still without power following severe thunderstorms in Yuma Monday.

The Arizona Public Service Company (APS) outage map shows an outage impacting a little over a dozen customers between County 6th Street Highway 95 and County 6 ½ Street to South 12 East.

An outage in Yuma proper is impacting nearly 14 hundred customers. It runs from 12th Street to 24th Street and 3rd Avenue to Interstate 8. Both areas are expected to have power restored by late morning or early afternoon Tuesday.

Monday thunderstorms led to Flash Flood warnings in Yuma with reports that over two inches of rain fell on the area throughout the day. Local roads flooded and drivers faced low visibility Monday afternoon.

Power outages were also reported in nearby Imperial County in California and severe thunderstorms and a major dust storm caused damage and led to outages in parts of the Phoenix metro area.

More thunderstorms are expected today in Yuma with further threats of flash flooding and damage from high winds.

