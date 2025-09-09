Cocopah Indian Tribe hosts suicide prevention training in Somerton

Community leaders from Yuma County and Southern Arizona gathered in Somerton late last week to talk about suicide prevention.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The Community and Cocopah Together With Veterans group held a training with the National Community Health Partners. They said if someone shares with you that they are feeling suicidal, to listen and offer help right away.

Jesse Manuel Begay lives on the Cocopah Indian Tribe reservation.

“One thing I’ve learned is to just listen," Begay said. "Some people just need an ear to listen… One of the most important things is to be there for them and to know what they’re going through.”

If you or someone you know are thinking of suicide, please call or text the national suicide prevention hotline at 9-8-8.

