Cocopah Indian Tribe hosts suicide prevention training in Somerton

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 9, 2025 at 12:03 PM MST
Samantha Bunker, a health educator and trainer for National Community Health Partners, gives a training on suicide prevention at the Cocopah Resort in Somerton on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Samantha Bunker, a health educator and trainer for National Community Health Partners, gives a training on suicide prevention at the Cocopah Resort in Somerton on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.

Community leaders from Yuma County and Southern Arizona gathered in Somerton late last week to talk about suicide prevention.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The Community and Cocopah Together With Veterans group held a training with the National Community Health Partners. They said if someone shares with you that they are feeling suicidal, to listen and offer help right away.

Jesse Manuel Begay lives on the Cocopah Indian Tribe reservation.

“One thing I’ve learned is to just listen," Begay said. "Some people just need an ear to listen… One of the most important things is to be there for them and to know what they’re going through.”

If you or someone you know are thinking of suicide, please call or text the national suicide prevention hotline at 9-8-8.

—-

