Suspicious Package Found Near Yuma County Detention Center Leads to Controlled Explosion

Yuma, AZ — September 12, 2025

On Friday evening, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a suspicious package discovered outside the Yuma County Detention Center on the 200 block of West 1st Street.

The package, found at approximately 5:32 PM during a routine perimeter check, appeared to be designed to resemble an explosive device. It was secured with duct tape, contained handwritten threats, and was staked into the ground near an electrical box.

Officials established a safety perimeter and called in the Yuma Regional Bomb Squad, who conducted an x-ray examination of the package. The scan revealed items consistent with components used in improvised explosive devices. A controlled detonation was carried out to safely dispose of the package.

The incident is currently being investigated as an act of terrorism. Authorities have stated that any individuals involved will face charges and prosecution. No injuries were reported.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME for anonymous tips. Information can also be submitted online at www.yumacountysheriff.org.