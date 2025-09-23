© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma County legislators recap 2025 session at Arizona Western College

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 23, 2025 at 9:01 PM MST
Arizona state Rep. Mariana Sandoval speaks at a legislative town hall at Arizona Western College in Yuma on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. Looking on are state Sen. Tim Dunn, left, and Rep. Nick Kup
Sisko J. Stargazer/KAWC
Arizona state Rep. Mariana Sandoval speaks at a legislative town hall at Arizona Western College in Yuma on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. Looking on are state Sen. Tim Dunn, left, and Rep. Nick Kupper, right.

Six Arizona legislators whose districts include parts of Yuma County gathered at Arizona Western College on Tuesday to recap the previous session and look ahead to next year.

State Sen. Brian Fernandez, state Rep. Mariana Sandoval, Rep. Michele Peña, Sen. Tim Dunn, Rep. Nick Kupper, and Rep. Michael Carbone, who is the House Majority Leader, were all in attendance at the legislative town hall.

