Republican Congressman Andy Biggs, running for governor, visits Yuma

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, who is running in the Republican primary race for Arizona governor, was in Yuma on Saturday.

Congressman Biggs' campaign has not contacted KAWC.

On his social media accounts, Biggs posted photos of him meeting with supporters, including the Yuma County Republican Women and Colorado River Tea Party, at Lutes Casino, at an intersection in Yuma and at Eddie's Food and Drink in San Luis.

The Yuma County GOP Facebook page had a schedule for Biggs that also included visits to the Yuma Landing Bar and Grill and the Tacos and Tunes Festival in downtown Yuma.

Biggs is running in the August 2026 primary against Congressman David Schweikert and Karrin Taylor Robson. The winner of that race goes on to the general election against incumbent Gov. Katie Hobbs.

In a released statement, Arizona Democratic Party Chair Charlene Fernandez said “The only reason Andy Biggs should be in Yuma County is to apologize for putting Onvida Health at risk. He doesn’t care if the NICU or behavioral health unit is forced to shut down next — all he cares about is handing out tax breaks to billionaires.

"I’ve seen firsthand how families struggle when they can’t get the care they need — and Andy Biggs just made that harder by voting to rip away funding from Onvida Health. Arizona Democrats will continue to fight to protect the healthcare of families across our great state and that starts with making sure Andy Biggs is nowhere near the governor’s office.”

AZFamily reported that Medicaid cuts could force Onvida to eliminate services in the Yuma area.