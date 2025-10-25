Wellton, Yuma County hold 1st work session to discuss ongoing projects

The Town of Wellton hosted its first joint work session with the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 21, to review recent cooperative projects and discuss future initiatives aimed at improving local infrastructure and services.

Town and county leaders highlighted several recent collaborations, including road maintenance, transportation planning and community upkeep projects that benefit Wellton residents.

“Wellton is fortunate to have such strong support from the Yuma County Board of Supervisors,” Town Manager Richard Marsh said. “When we pick up the phone, they are there to help us, and we appreciate it. It’s these kinds of partnerships that help the Town of Wellton truly thrive.”

Among the projects reviewed was the Los Angeles Avenue Maintenance Project, which covered 2.3 miles of roadway. Yuma County assisted the town with scarfing, crack sealing, slurry sealing, pavement marking and brick painting.

The two entities also worked with the City of Yuma to secure a $640,000 federal planning grant, with a $160,000 local match, to study potential grade separations over or under existing railroad crossings. Other joint efforts included grading and repair work on County 11th Street and Avenue 25E, ongoing community street sweeping, and the purchase of three used pickup trucks through the county auction for $500 each to support town operations.

Officials said future discussions will focus on aligning the town’s Comprehensive Plan with the county’s General Plan and identifying additional shared road projects.