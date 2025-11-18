Fontes unveils Mobile Business Services for Arizona communities

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes was in Yuma on Monday to announce the launch of Mobile Business Services.

The initiative is designed to bring essential business services directly to communities across Arizona.

Fontes said his office would be partnering with chambers of commerce across the state to hold the mobile clinics.

The services they're planning to provide include notary and apostille services, trademark and trade name registration, UCC filings, and partnership filings.

Fontes explains that protecting business identity is one service that could benefit business owners in Yuma.

“For some companies, your intellectual property, your company name and your logo, is really valuable. If you don't have it registered, you can't enforce those property rights later,” said Fontes.

The first mobile clinic in Yuma is scheduled for December 11 at the Yuma Chamber of Commerce.

Fontes said details are still being finalized. More information can be found at Arizona Secretary of State Business Services.

Fontes said prices would remain affordable to the public.