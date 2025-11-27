Community steps up to support Crossroads Rescue Mission's Thanksgiving meal effort

Crossroads Rescue Mission kicked off its annual three-day Thanksgiving celebration Tuesday, serving warm meals to community members.

The mission offered an enchilada plate on Tuesday, pot roast on Wednesday, and a traditional Thanksgiving meal planned for Thursday.

Organizers expect to serve thousands of meals over the course of the event.

On the first day alone, the mission served more than 300 plates on-site and delivered roughly 1,000 meals to homes.

CEO Mayra Garlit said the home-delivered meals go to people who are unable to attend the celebration, whether because of limited transportation or because they are homebound.

She said volunteers are essential to making those deliveries possible.

Dozens of volunteers also helped serve food throughout the three days of Thanksgiving.

Garlit said the mission saw a significant increase in need during the recent government shutdown, which she said impacted many families.

“It’s just so awesome to see the outpouring of love,” Garlit said. “A lot of people know what a tough time it is now, and the community was willing to step up and help, that is awesome.”

Thursday marks the final day of the mission’s Thanksgiving celebration, but Crossroads continues serving food 365 days a year.

