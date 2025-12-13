Inmate dies in assault at San Luis prison, investigation underway

An inmate at an Arizona state prison died after an apparent assault by other prisoners, state corrections officials said.

Leron Indian, 50, died Thursday at Onvida Health Yuma Medical Center after he was injured during an altercation at the Arizona State Prison Complex–Yuma in San Luis, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.

Officials said several inmates appeared to have attacked Indian. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. One alleged aggressor was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Indian was most recently admitted to ADCRR custody in 2024 after being sentenced in Maricopa County for second-degree burglary. He was housed at ASPC-Yuma at the time of the incident.

The department’s Office of the Inspector General is investigating Indian’s death as a homicide. The case is also being reviewed in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office. Authorities said additional information will be released as it becomes available.