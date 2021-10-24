Hazel Cills
With his brothers Charlie and Robert, the multi-instrumentalist helped define R&B's sound in the 1970s and '80s, bringing a distinct flavor of synth-heavy electro-funk.
The hip hop legend was inducted by the former president and comedian Dave Chappelle. The induction makes Jay-Z one of the few solo rappers to ever be included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The singer of Jay and the Americans was known as the voice in 1960s hits including "This Magic Moment" and "Come a Little Bit Closer."