Arizona Edition: Inspiring Toy Story helps local kids with special needs play

In this episode of Arizona Edition, we hear from founders of the Yuma non-profit, the Inspire HI Project.

Driven by their own family stories and a passion for life-long learning, Rebecca Gettings, Alexis Liggett, and Renee Sheldahl invite us into the makeshift workshop where they adapt toys for special needs kids in the community.

Last year they adapted 48 toys, and they hope to do more this year.

We'll hear how a float down the Colorado River got them organized and about the new skills they had to learn to adapt modern toys.

Listen to their inspiring story!