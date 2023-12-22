© 2023 KAWC
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Inspiring Toy Story helps local kids with special needs play

By Lou Gum
Published December 22, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

In this episode of Arizona Edition, we hear from founders of the Yuma non-profit, the Inspire HI Project.

Driven by their own family stories and a passion for life-long learning, Rebecca Gettings, Alexis Liggett, and Renee Sheldahl invite us into the makeshift workshop where they adapt toys for special needs kids in the community.

Last year they adapted 48 toys, and they hope to do more this year.

We'll hear how a float down the Colorado River got them organized and about the new skills they had to learn to adapt modern toys.

Listen to their inspiring story!

Tags
Arizona Edition childrenYumaRenee Sheldahl
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Latest Episodes