Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition: Ensuring the future of local Ag by air

By Chris McDaniel
Published April 10, 2024 at 10:51 AM MST
Chris McDaniel travels to a small landing strip in Somerton, Arizona operated by Morris Ag Air, a Yuma area company that provides aerial application of fungicides, herbicides, and pesticides directly onto fields.

Fixed wing pilot Ben Ramos (seen here in mid-flight) takes to the skies at all hours of the day and night to spray pesticides, herbicides and fungicides on local crops.
PHOTO COURTESY BEN RAMOS.
Company pilots have long delivered these essential chemicals via bright yellow monoplanes and helicopters. They also have incorporated large commercial drones, which can safely fly in places where a plane or chopper cannot.

Drone pilot, Brady Anderson, stands atop his “portable airport” with “Stacey,” one of two large drones designed for the aerial application of pesticides, herbicides and fungicides onto area fields.
CHRIS McDANIEL
We speak with fixed-wing pilot Ben Ramos, and drone pilot, Brady Anderson.

Latest Episodes