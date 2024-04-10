Arizona Edition: Ensuring the future of local Ag by air
Chris McDaniel travels to a small landing strip in Somerton, Arizona operated by Morris Ag Air, a Yuma area company that provides aerial application of fungicides, herbicides, and pesticides directly onto fields.
Company pilots have long delivered these essential chemicals via bright yellow monoplanes and helicopters. They also have incorporated large commercial drones, which can safely fly in places where a plane or chopper cannot.
We speak with fixed-wing pilot Ben Ramos, and drone pilot, Brady Anderson.