Arizona Edition: Quacy Smith on his "M.I.A." opponent, Joel John on his first vote for a Democrat

01:50-22:50 - Victor Calderon speaks with CD 9 Democratic candidate for Congress, Quacy Smith, who faces longtime incumbent Republican Paul Gosar, who Smith calls "missing in action" on the campaign trail.

24:20-33:10 - Victor Calderon with a wrap of recent campaign visits to the Yuma region ahead of the November 4 General Election and a report from the KAWC Student Newsroom on new facilities for the Law Enforcement Training Academy on the Yuma campus of Arizona Western College.

34:20-49:45 - Lou Gum speaks with former State Representative and Republican Joel John about why he is supporting Democrat Kamala Harris for President.

50:00-54:10 - KAWC Student Reporter Mack Schwitzing previews the upcoming stage production The Rocky Horror Picture Show just in time for Halloween.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.