© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Quacy Smith on his "M.I.A." opponent, Joel John on his first vote for a Democrat

By Lou Gum,
Victor CalderónElias AlvarezMack Schwitzing
Published October 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:50-22:50 - Victor Calderon speaks with CD 9 Democratic candidate for Congress, Quacy Smith, who faces longtime incumbent Republican Paul Gosar, who Smith calls "missing in action" on the campaign trail.

24:20-33:10 - Victor Calderon with a wrap of recent campaign visits to the Yuma region ahead of the November 4 General Election and a report from the KAWC Student Newsroom on new facilities for the Law Enforcement Training Academy on the Yuma campus of Arizona Western College.

34:20-49:45 - Lou Gum speaks with former State Representative and Republican Joel John about why he is supporting Democrat Kamala Harris for President.

50:00-54:10 - KAWC Student Reporter Mack Schwitzing previews the upcoming stage production The Rocky Horror Picture Show just in time for Halloween.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Tags
Arizona Edition Election 2024Arizona electionsJoel JohnQuacy SmithHalloween
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Elias Alvarez
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
See stories by Elias Alvarez
Mack Schwitzing
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
See stories by Mack Schwitzing
Latest Episodes