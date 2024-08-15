Siendo Primero: why financial aid is important for first-generation students

El día de hoy en "Siendo Primero", Hablaremos de temas interesantes como lo es el como las ayudas financieras son tan importantes para estudiantes de primera generación. Los estudiantes de primera generación, aquellos cuyos padres no han completado estudios universitarios, enfrentan desafíos únicos al buscar completar su educación superior en Estados Unidos.

—-

Today on Siendo Primero, we will talk about interesting topics such as how financial aid is so important for first-generation students. First-generation students, those whose parents have not completed college, face unique challenges as they seek to complete their higher education in the United States.