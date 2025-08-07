© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio Melyssa Haberle & Jay Walker

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published August 7, 2025 at 12:05 PM MST
First up, we’re joined by Melyssa Haberle, founder of Mrs. Haberle’s Learning Lab. From special education to teaching in Japan, Melyssa shares how her passion for community based learning led her to start one of Yuma’s most unique educational programs.

Then, we sit down with longtime radio personality Jay Walker. From winning a “DJ for a Day” contest to becoming Yuma’s most beloved morning show host, Jay talks about his 12-year run on 95.1 KTTI, why he never thought he’d get the job and what still brings him back to the mic at the Yuma County Fair.

