What's Up Yuma? Radio - Doug Nichols & Dr. Tanya Hodges

We’re kicking off today’s show with Mayor Douglas Nicholls, now in his third term leading Yuma. From founding 4FrontED to serving on the Arizona Space Commission, Mayor Nicholls has been a driving force in economic development and collaboration across the state. We’ll get to know him, his journey, and talk about the Yuma Spaceport, the 9th Annual Mayors’ International Bike Ride, and Community Conversations.
Then, we’re joined by Dr. Tanya Hodges, Executive Director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture. A sixth-generation Yuma County native, Dr. Hodges blends deep local roots with leadership in agricultural innovation, water management, and technology. We’ll talk about her career, the mission of YCEDA, and how the future of desert agriculture is being shaped right here in Yuma.