What's Up Yuma? Radio Ana Godinez, Sarah Halligan & Jay Simonton

We’re kicking off today’s show with Ana Godinez, the new Event Planner for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area. After years of experience in marketing and event planning with the Yuma Chamber, Ana now brings her passion to preserving Yuma’s history and natural beauty through meaningful community events. Then, we’ll sit down with Jay Simonton, Acting City Administrator. With over two decades of service to Yuma, Jay will share updates on the Spaceport Project, the new East Mesa Park, and how the city is planning its future growth.