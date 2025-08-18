© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio Ana Godinez, Sarah Halligan & Jay Simonton

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published August 18, 2025 at 11:46 AM MST
1 of 2  — WUY_035_YCNHA_Ana Godinez & Sarah Halligan.jpg
2 of 2  — WUY_035_Jay Simonton.jpg

We’re kicking off today’s show with Ana Godinez, the new Event Planner for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area. After years of experience in marketing and event planning with the Yuma Chamber, Ana now brings her passion to preserving Yuma’s history and natural beauty through meaningful community events.
Then, we’ll sit down with Jay Simonton, Acting City Administrator. With over two decades of service to Yuma, Jay will share updates on the Spaceport Project, the new East Mesa Park, and how the city is planning its future growth.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
Latest Episodes