© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio Brooklyn Reinert, Julia Tipton & David King

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published August 20, 2025 at 11:43 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 2  — WUY_037_Brooklyn Reinert & Julia Tipton.jpg
2 of 2  — WUY_037_David King.jpg

We’re kicking off today’s show with Brooklyn Reinert & Julia Tipton, founders of Golden Hour Lactation. They’re tackling one of the biggest needs in our community: perinatal education and postpartum support for new mothers. From breastfeeding challenges to mental health, Brooklyn and Julia are giving moms the tools and confidence to thrive after birth.

Then, we’re joined by David King, Principal of Vista High School. We’ll talk about Vista’s unique role in Yuma’s education system, the community impact of their students, and why Vista might be the perfect fit for more local families than people realize.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Roni Baumgarner
Latest Episodes