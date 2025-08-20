What's Up Yuma? Radio Brooklyn Reinert, Julia Tipton & David King

1 of 2 — WUY_037_Brooklyn Reinert & Julia Tipton.jpg
We’re kicking off today’s show with Brooklyn Reinert & Julia Tipton, founders of Golden Hour Lactation. They’re tackling one of the biggest needs in our community: perinatal education and postpartum support for new mothers. From breastfeeding challenges to mental health, Brooklyn and Julia are giving moms the tools and confidence to thrive after birth.
Then, we’re joined by David King, Principal of Vista High School. We’ll talk about Vista’s unique role in Yuma’s education system, the community impact of their students, and why Vista might be the perfect fit for more local families than people realize.