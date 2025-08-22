© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Martha Ryan with John Hessinger & Will-E

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published August 22, 2025 at 11:43 AM MST
We’re kicking off today’s show with Martha Ryan and John Hessinger from the Holistic Health Society of Yuma. They’re here to talk about whole-person health, functional nutrition, epigenetic analysis, and how they’re building a true culture of care in our community.

Then, we’re joined by Juan J. Rivera — better known as Will-E. From pro wrestling rings to MMA cages, he’s built a reputation as one of the most powerful voices in Yuma entertainment. We’ll talk about his journey, his ability to electrify a crowd, and what drives him to keep the energy high every time he’s on the mic.

