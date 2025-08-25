What's Up Yuma? Radio - Joseph Daily & Outreach Partners of Yuma

What’s Up Yuma Radio kicks off with Joseph Daily, the first Kofa alum to ever serve as principal at Kofa High School. He shares his journey from student to leader, and what’s ahead for academics, athletics, and traditions at Kofa.
Then, we’re joined by Outreach Partners of Yuma (formerly Assistance League of Yuma). With a new name, new look, and the same commitment to our community, they discuss how their thrift shop and volunteer-driven programs — Schoolhouse Outfitters, OPY Bears, OPY Support, and scholarships — are making a difference in Yuma.