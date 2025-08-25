© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Joseph Daily & Outreach Partners of Yuma

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published August 25, 2025 at 1:04 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 2  — WUY_040_Joseph Daily.jpg
2 of 2  — WUY_040_Outreach Partners of Yuma.jpg

What’s Up Yuma Radio kicks off with Joseph Daily, the first Kofa alum to ever serve as principal at Kofa High School. He shares his journey from student to leader, and what’s ahead for academics, athletics, and traditions at Kofa.

Then, we’re joined by Outreach Partners of Yuma (formerly Assistance League of Yuma). With a new name, new look, and the same commitment to our community, they discuss how their thrift shop and volunteer-driven programs — Schoolhouse Outfitters, OPY Bears, OPY Support, and scholarships — are making a difference in Yuma.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Roni Baumgarner
Latest Episodes