What's Up Yuma? Radio - Alice Ferris & Dave Riek with James Owens of "The Angry Italian"

First up, Dave Riek and Alice Ferris — part of the leadership team at KAWC and Border Radio. We’re in our Fall Pledge Drive, and they’ll share why listener support is so critical, what it takes to keep local public radio strong in Yuma, and the behind-the-scenes work that makes these stations a true community voice.
Then, James Owens joins us — after three decades with Pizza Hut, COVID forced a career reset that reignited a dream he’d carried for years. In 2020, he launched Angry Italian — starting with a food truck and now running two Yuma locations, including a Foothills spot. His story is one of resilience, family support, and turning frustration into flavor, all while giving back through AWC athletics and Humane Society fundraisers.