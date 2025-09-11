What's Up Yuma? Radio - Anabella DeAnda & Melisa Hare

First up, Anabella De Anda — co-founder of Mama Bella Hot Sauce. Born from her mother’s legacy and rooted in Somerton, Mama Bella is a true farm-to-table brand. Anabella and her husband Paul cultivate guavas, pomegranates, and fiery peppers, transforming them into small-batch sauces and jellies with no shortcuts, no preservatives, and all the flavor of Yuma County. Her story is about family, community, and keeping tradition alive through spice.
Then, Melisa Hare joins us — a Yuma native with 16 years in health care, from labor & delivery to primary care, and now the founder of Desert Oasis Wellness. Married to an assistant fire chief and mom of three, Mellisa is passionate about helping others in a holistic, natural way. Her journey blends faith, family, and a commitment to creating healthier lives for her patients.