What's Up Yuma? Radio - Olympian LaShawn Merrit and Chef Jonathan Palacio with Jenette & Eric Longoria

First up, Janette & Eric Longoria — a powerhouse couple blending transformation and communication. Eric shares his journey from Army veteran to author of Ignite Your Purpose, guiding people from survival to self-knowing with his concept of INNERstanding. Janette, Chief ARTiculator at Breakthrough Global, helps leaders and nonprofits “Put Words to Your Passion,” showing how words don’t just tell our story, they shape our lives.
Then, LaShawn Merritt joins us — Olympic champion and global sprinting star — alongside Chef Jonathan Palacio. They’re here to talk Sprint to Success, a speed and agility clinic bringing world-class training, mindset, and wellness to Yuma’s young athletes.