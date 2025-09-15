What's Up Yuma? Radio - Angela Bennett with Katie Drewek & Jessica Beltran

2 of 2 — WUY_053_Katie Drewek & Jessica Beltran.jpg
First up, Angela Bennett — nurse practitioner and founder of Peak Weight Loss & Wellness. From emergency medicine to holistic care, Angela shares her journey of blending Western and Eastern practices, focusing on root-cause healing, weight loss, and wellness therapies. She’s passionate about making health care personal, affordable, and transformative for Yuma families.
Then, Katie Drewek and Jessica Beltran join us — two educators bringing music to life in Yuma. Katie, with years of classroom experience, makes learning accessible and fun for every student, while Jessica, with 15 years as a private piano instructor and owner of Jessica Beltran Piano Studio, has built a space where piano and voice lessons foster confidence, creativity, and a lifelong love of music.