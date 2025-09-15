What's Up Yuma? Radio - Angela Bennett with Katie Drewek & Jessica Beltran

© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published September 15, 2025 at 11:31 AM MST
First up, Angela Bennett — nurse practitioner and founder of Peak Weight Loss & Wellness. From emergency medicine to holistic care, Angela shares her journey of blending Western and Eastern practices, focusing on root-cause healing, weight loss, and wellness therapies. She’s passionate about making health care personal, affordable, and transformative for Yuma families.

Then, Katie Drewek and Jessica Beltran join us — two educators bringing music to life in Yuma. Katie, with years of classroom experience, makes learning accessible and fun for every student, while Jessica, with 15 years as a private piano instructor and owner of Jessica Beltran Piano Studio, has built a space where piano and voice lessons foster confidence, creativity, and a lifelong love of music.

