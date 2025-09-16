What's Up Yuma? Radio - Tanya Wright & Alexis Liggett with Elizabeth Cooley

1 of 2 — WUY_054_Tanya Wright & Alexis Liggett.jpg
2 of 2 — WUY_054_Elizabeth Cooley.jpg
First up, Tanya Wright & Alexis Liggett — two Yuma moms and community leaders who are bringing school choice conversations to our community. From homeschooling journeys to launching ESA informational sessions, they’re helping families explore new opportunities in education.
Then, Elizabeth Cooley joins us — a local children’s author and former teacher whose debut book, Deserts Grow Veggies?, highlights Yuma’s role in feeding America through the eyes of a curious little girl named Lucy.