What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Tanya Wright & Alexis Liggett with Elizabeth Cooley

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published September 16, 2025 at 12:06 PM MST
1 of 2  — WUY_054_Tanya Wright & Alexis Liggett.jpg
2 of 2  — WUY_054_Elizabeth Cooley.jpg

First up, Tanya Wright & Alexis Liggett — two Yuma moms and community leaders who are bringing school choice conversations to our community. From homeschooling journeys to launching ESA informational sessions, they’re helping families explore new opportunities in education.

Then, Elizabeth Cooley joins us — a local children’s author and former teacher whose debut book, Deserts Grow Veggies?, highlights Yuma’s role in feeding America through the eyes of a curious little girl named Lucy.


Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio

Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio

