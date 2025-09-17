What's Up Yuma? Radio - Jillette Freeman with Scott Little & Victor Durazo

First up, Jillinda Freeman — Certified Life Coach, healthcare leadership expert, and transformation specialist. She’ll share her powerful journey of personal transformation, decades of leadership insight, and how she helps people move from simply surviving to truly thriving.
Then we’re joined by Scott Little & Victor Durazo to talk about Fostering Hope Yuma, the movement bringing our community together to support foster and kinship families. We’ll hear why they got involved, what their upcoming conference is all about, and some of the inspiring stories they’ve witnessed.