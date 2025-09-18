What's Up Yuma? Radio - Amanda Jo & Alexis with Bonnie & Steve Irr

First up — Amanda Jo, a Yuma native whose journey has taken her from SF MOMA’s art galleries and Chapman University’s film school back home, where she now leads Studio Y with over a decade of teaching and a passion for yoga as a lifelong practice. Joining her is Alexis, born in Vancouver and raised in Yuma, who brings her training in yoga therapy, sound healing, and restorative practices to help people manage stress, anxiety, and find balance.
Then — Bonnie Irr joins us from The Hansen House, Yuma’s nonprofit comfort care home. We’ll dive into her personal story, the mission behind the house, and how this community space is providing dignity, compassion, and support for those at the end of life.