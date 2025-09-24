What's Up Yuma? Radio - Luis Nunez of Live Training and Mara Knaub of The Yuma Sun

First up, we sit down with Luis Nunez, a Yuma native and accomplished wrestler whose journey took him from travel wrestling and state titles to Division I competition. After facing setbacks, he turned his focus to self-development and founded Live Training, creating a safe space where authenticity and growth are embraced. We’ll talk about his story, what makes Live Training different, and the impact it’s having on our community.
Then, we welcome Mara Knaub, the new editor of the Yuma Sun. Mara shares her journey from growing up with a love for newspapers to building a career across Arizona newsrooms before making Yuma her home. We’ll discuss her path to the editor’s chair, her passion for community journalism, and her vision for the future of the Yuma Sun in both print and digital.