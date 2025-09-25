What's Up Yuma? Radio - Marcus Cove of Sacred Culture Tattoo with Noe Guzman of Space Cowboy Jerky

First up, Marcus Cova joins us to share his Yuma story — from bartending days at local hotspots to becoming an award-winning tattoo artist and building Sacred Culture Tattoo into a community staple. We’ll talk about his 8-year anniversary, his convention wins, and why giving back to Yuma means so much to him.
Then, we sit down with Noe Guzman of Space Cowboy Jerky. From experimenting with flavors at home to launching a family-owned jerky brand with a monkey-in-a-spacesuit logo, we'll find out how he and his wife built a business together, the unique flavors people love, and where they’re taking it next.