© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Marcus Cove of Sacred Culture Tattoo with Noe Guzman of Space Cowboy Jerky

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published September 25, 2025 at 11:58 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 2  — WUY_061_Marcus Cova.jpg
2 of 2  — WUY_061_Noe Guzman.jpg

First up, Marcus Cova joins us to share his Yuma story — from bartending days at local hotspots to becoming an award-winning tattoo artist and building Sacred Culture Tattoo into a community staple. We’ll talk about his 8-year anniversary, his convention wins, and why giving back to Yuma means so much to him.

Then, we sit down with Noe Guzman of Space Cowboy Jerky. From experimenting with flavors at home to launching a family-owned jerky brand with a monkey-in-a-spacesuit logo, we'll find out how he and his wife built a business together, the unique flavors people love, and where they’re taking it next.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Roni Baumgarner
Latest Episodes