What's Up Yuma? Radio - Lindsay Martin of Grace Strength Haven & David Adler of the Yuma Symphony Orchestra

First up, Lindsay Martin joins us to share her Yuma story. A teacher, personal trainer, photographer, and the owner of Grace Strength Haven, Lindsay is all about empowering women, uplifting the community, and balancing life as a single mom. We’ll talk about her journey from the classroom to the gym and her passion for faith, family, and creativity.
Then, we sit down with David Adler. At just 29, David wears many hats — Concertmaster for the Yuma Symphony Orchestra, commercial hot air balloon pilot, luthier, and stage director at AWC. We’ll dive into how he got his start with the violin, his adventures flying hot air balloons, and what it takes to keep an orchestra running smoothly.