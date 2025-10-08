What's Up Yuma? Radio - Heather Acosta & Michael Acosta - Positive Expressionz Microschool

Then, we sit down with Heather Acosta — an educator, behavior specialist, and founder of Positive Expressionz Microschool. With over 22 years in education, dual Master’s degrees, and a deep passion for helping every child succeed, Heather’s created a nurturing, Montessori-inspired environment focused on educating the whole child — academically, socially, and emotionally. We’ll discuss her journey in education, her work through Positive Expressionz Behavioral Consulting, and what parents should know about ESA (Empowerment Scholarship Accounts) — a program giving Arizona families more options and control over their child’s education. Plus, we’ll talk about how parents can find the right support and resources when navigating today’s education system.