What's Up Yuma? Radio - Tyler Woodman & Silent Mike - The Lemon Grove & Grove 95

First up, we welcome Tyler Woodman, owner of The Lemon Grove and the brand new Grove 95. Tyler comes from a multi-generation Yuma farming family whose roots run deep in local agriculture. We’ll talk about the story behind The Lemon Grove, how it grew into a community favorite, and what inspired him to open Grove 95 — his new spot blending local produce, family legacy, and good food. Tyler also shares the special connection to La Fonda, his family’s long-time Mexican restaurant that helped shape Yuma’s food culture, and how he’s bringing that legacy back through the new Grove 95 menu.