What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Tyler Woodman & Silent Mike - The Lemon Grove & Grove 95

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published October 8, 2025 at 12:25 PM MST
First up, we welcome Tyler Woodman, owner of The Lemon Grove and the brand new Grove 95. Tyler comes from a multi-generation Yuma farming family whose roots run deep in local agriculture. We’ll talk about the story behind The Lemon Grove, how it grew into a community favorite, and what inspired him to open Grove 95 — his new spot blending local produce, family legacy, and good food. Tyler also shares the special connection to La Fonda, his family’s long-time Mexican restaurant that helped shape Yuma’s food culture, and how he’s bringing that legacy back through the new Grove 95 menu.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
