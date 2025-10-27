© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Elene MacAdam of Wheezy's Sports Bar & Grill talks about helping out during the government shutdown

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published October 27, 2025 at 1:00 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Elene MacAdam, one of the owners of Wheezy’s Sports Bar & Grill, talks about her family’s long history in Yuma’s restaurant scene, the vision behind Wheezy’s, and how they’re stepping up to help local families affected by the government shutdown.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Roni Baumgarner
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Roni Baumgarner
Latest Episodes