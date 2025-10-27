What's Up Yuma? Radio - Elene MacAdam of Wheezy's Sports Bar & Grill talks about helping out during the government shutdown By Jonny Porter, Roni Baumgarner Published October 27, 2025 at 1:00 PM MST Listen • 24:48 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Pandora Elene MacAdam, one of the owners of Wheezy’s Sports Bar & Grill, talks about her family’s long history in Yuma’s restaurant scene, the vision behind Wheezy’s, and how they’re stepping up to help local families affected by the government shutdown.