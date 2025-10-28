What's Up Yuma? Radio Scott Gross of AWC Athletics with Men's Soccer players Lucas di Almeida & Jacob Segul

Arizona Western College Sports Information Director Scott Gross, brings in two players from the AWC Men’s Soccer Team as they prepare for the Region 1 Semi-Finals tonight (10/28/2025) at home versus Yavapai. #10 Lucas di Almeida — midfielder from Brazil, recently named to the All-Region 1 First Team. Lucas has played in all 14 regular season games, scoring four goals and adding three assists. #30 Jacob Segul — defender from Tucson, who has appeared in seven games this season and scored three goals while holding down the back line. We’ll talk about the season, why they chose AWC, the culture shifts they’ve experienced, and what this playoff moment means to them and to Yuma.