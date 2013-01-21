African-American History in Arizona and a San Luis Youth Success Program
In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Arizona Edition takes a look at Arizona’s African American history with long-time Yuma NAACP member John "Bud" Johnson and Arizona’s first African-American County Supervisor, Ray Moore.
In this segment, Arizona Edition looks into YouthBuild Peptech, a group of young people striving to overcome challenges, improve their educations, and give back to their community.
segB.mp3
Arizona Edition Segment B 012213 - YouthBuild Peptech