AIA Cancels Winter Sports Statewide

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) announced last week that all winter sports for the 2020-2021 season are canceled as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise throughout the state.

These cancellations impact basketball, soccer, and wrestling. It also postpones all spirit line competitions indefinitely.

The AIA Executive Board voted 5-4 in favor of canceling all winter sports during its Jan. 8 meeting.

As of Monday, Jan. 11 the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona was at 627,541. There were 10,147 deaths statewide.

In Yuma County, there are 31,501 total cases and 578 deaths relating to it.