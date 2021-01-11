AIA Cancels Winter Sports Statewide

By 14 minutes ago
  • Yuma Union High School / KAWC

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) announced last week that all winter sports for the 2020-2021 season are canceled as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise throughout the state. 

These cancellations impact basketball, soccer, and wrestling. It also postpones all spirit line competitions indefinitely. 

The AIA Executive Board voted 5-4 in favor of canceling all winter sports during its Jan. 8 meeting. 

As of Monday, Jan. 11 the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona was at 627,541. There were 10,147 deaths statewide. 

In Yuma County, there are 31,501 total cases and 578 deaths relating to it.

 

Tags: 
Sports
coronavirus

Related Content

Latest Numbers on COVID-19 in Arizona, Yuma and La Paz Counties

By & Nov 12, 2020

THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST INFORMATION ABOUT CORONAVIRUS IN ARIZONA AND YUMA AND LA PAZ COUNTIES.  Scroll down for more coverage and updates.

Watch the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including regular White House briefings. 

WHAT WE KNOW:

Monday, Jan. 11