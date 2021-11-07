-
Gila Ridge High School has named Jessica Slaughter as its new head varsity football coach, becoming the first varsity female head coach for Gila Ridge and…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- A bipartisan coalition of legislators gave Gov. Doug Ducey a crucial victory Thursday as they approved…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- State lawmakers are starting to pick apart the gaming deal that Gov. Doug Ducey wants them to rubber…
-
Five high schools within the Yuma Union High School District will Livestream winter sports for parents and fans for the 2020-21 season. The access to…
-
After voting to end winter sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) reversed course and announced Tuesday that…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX --Gov. Doug Ducey wants to open the door to allowing Arizonans to bet on -- or against -- the Diamondbacks…
-
The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) announced last week that all winter sports for the 2020-2021 season are canceled as cases of COVID-19…