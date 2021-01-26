COVID Vaccine Appointments Underway at YRMC

By 1 hour ago
  • Yuma Regional Medical Center

Yuma County residents in the Phase 1B category can make appointments with Yuma Regional Medical Center for a COVID-19 Vaccine. 


The hospital received 1,000 vaccines and has partnered with the county's health department to administer them to those eligible. 

 

Those eligible include adults 65 and older, education and childcare providers, and law enforcement personal. 

 

“Vaccines are the greatest tool we have to end the pandemic,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, Chief Medical Officer of YRMC. “Being able to start vaccinations against COVID-19 in our community represents an exciting and long-awaited milestone in the fight we’ve been waging for the past year. We’ve had 33,000 cases of COVID in Yuma County and this vaccine signifies a glimmer of hope for our community.”

The hospital is administering the Moderna vaccine which requires a second dose. 

To schedule an appointment, call 833-372-5640.

 

Those 65 and older and enrolled in the hospital's MyCare patient portal can schedule an appointment electronically. 

When making an appointment you will need to provide your date of birth, address, phone number, emergency contact information, social security number, email address, and allergy history. 

What to Bring to Vaccine Appointment:

 

All eligible individuals will need to bring an approved form of identification.

Approved forms of identification include:

·                State-issued driver’s license

·                State issued identification

·                Passport

·                Matrícula Consular de Alta Seguridad (MCAS)

For those under the age of 65 who are education/childcare providers or law enforcement /protective services personnel, must also include proof of employment which may include: 

·                Employee badge

·                Paystub

·                Proof of employment letter

 

Tags: 
COVID-19 vaccine
Yuma Regional Medical Center

Related Content

Army Reserve Nurses Assisting Yuma Regional Medical Center With Staffing

By Jan 22, 2021
Photo by Staff Sgt. Cambrin Bassett

As COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Yuma County this past summer and fall, officials at Yuma Regional Medical Center noticed a need for outside help.


Arizona Edition: YRMC Talks Staff Safety and Face Masks

By & Jul 8, 2020
Yuma Regional Medical Center

 

While Yuma Regional Medical Center continues to manage an uptick in COVID-19 patient admissions, hospital leadership says it continues to focus on staff safety.  

On KAWC's weekly episode of Arizona Edtion, we asked YRMC CEO and President Dr. Robert Trenschel how it manages to keep staff healthy and safe? He says on-sight transmissions are less concerning than the risk workers face outside the hospital environment.

Yuma Frontline Health Care Workers Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

By Dec 22, 2020
Victor Calderón/KAWC

Frontline health care workers in Yuma have begun receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. 