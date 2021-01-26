COVID Vaccine Appointments Underway at YRMC

Yuma County residents in the Phase 1B category can make appointments with Yuma Regional Medical Center for a COVID-19 Vaccine.





The hospital received 1,000 vaccines and has partnered with the county's health department to administer them to those eligible.

Those eligible include adults 65 and older, education and childcare providers, and law enforcement personal.

“Vaccines are the greatest tool we have to end the pandemic,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, Chief Medical Officer of YRMC. “Being able to start vaccinations against COVID-19 in our community represents an exciting and long-awaited milestone in the fight we’ve been waging for the past year. We’ve had 33,000 cases of COVID in Yuma County and this vaccine signifies a glimmer of hope for our community.”

The hospital is administering the Moderna vaccine which requires a second dose.

To schedule an appointment, call 833-372-5640.

Those 65 and older and enrolled in the hospital's MyCare patient portal can schedule an appointment electronically.

When making an appointment you will need to provide your date of birth, address, phone number, emergency contact information, social security number, email address, and allergy history.

What to Bring to Vaccine Appointment:

All eligible individuals will need to bring an approved form of identification.

Approved forms of identification include:

· State-issued driver’s license

· State issued identification

· Passport

· Matrícula Consular de Alta Seguridad (MCAS)

For those under the age of 65 who are education/childcare providers or law enforcement /protective services personnel, must also include proof of employment which may include:

· Employee badge

· Paystub

· Proof of employment letter