ELECTION 2020: Primary Election Results for Arizona and Yuma and La Paz Counties

THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST ELECTION RESULTS FOR ARIZONA, YUMA COUNTY, AND LA PAZ COUNTY.

Important Links:

Arizona Primary

Yuma County Primary

La Paz County Primary

Democratic U.S. Senate:

-Mark Kelly 100%, 7,831 Votes

Republican U.S. Senate:

-Martha McSally 78%, 417,446 Votes

-Daniel 'Demand Daniel' McCarthy 22%, 120,322

YUMA COUNTY PRIMARY RACES

Board of Supervisors

Democratic Candidates:

Martin Porchas 100%, 1,453 Votes

Marco Reyes 100% 1,274 Votes

Lynee Pancrazi 100% 1,722 Votes

Republican Candidates:

Jonathan Lines 100% 2,694

Darren Simmons 100% 3,814

Page Misenhimer 100% 1,641

Democratic U.S. Representative in Congress Dist. 4:

-Delina DiSanto 68%, 1,895 Votes

-Stuart Starky 32%, 887 Votes

Republican U.S. Representative in Congress Dist. 4:

-Paul Gosar 64% 4,692

-Anne Marie Ward 35% 2,556

District 13

Democratic Candidates:

-Mariana Sandoval 100% 3,463 Votes

Republican Candidates:

-Timothy 'Tim' Dunn 41% 18,308 Votes

-Steve Montenegro 29% 12,587Votes

-Joanne Osborne 30% 13,266 Votes

Yuma County Sheriff

Democratic Candidate:

-Mark Martinez 100% 7,336 Votes

Republican Candidate:

-Leon Wilmot 100% Votes 10,538

Republican U.S. Representative in Congress Dist. 3:

-Daniel Wood 100% 3,414 Votes

STATE REPRESENTATIVE

District 4

Democratic Candidates:

-Charlene Fernandez 64% 4,015 Votes

-Geraldine 'Gerae' Peten 36% 2,297

Republican Candidates:

Joel John 100% 2,533 Votes

STATE SENATOR

District No.4

Democratic Candidates:

-Lisa Otondo100% 4,365 Votes

Republican Candidates:

-Travis Angry 100% 2,513 Votes

District No.13

-Sine Kerr_% (Rep)

Five of Six Incumbents Leading in Somerton and San Luis

By Victor Calderón

Early results for city council races in San Luis and Somerton are favorable for the incumbents.

In San Luis, where three seats are open, Councilwoman Gloria Torres was leading in early results with 22.4 percent of the vote, challenger Luis Cabrera had 22.2 percent and Councilman Matias Rosales had 20 percent. They led Vice Mayor Cecilia Cruz, with 14 percent and challengers Olivia Jenkins, Mark Concha and Nydia Mendenhall, each with less than 10 percent.

In Somerton, also with three seats open, Vice Mayor Martha Garcia was leading with 27 percent of the vote. Councilman Luis Galindo had 22 percent of the vote and Councilman Jesus Roldan had 17.9 percent. Challenger Daniel Paz had 17.6 percent and challenger Daniel Flores had 15 percent.