ELECTION 2020: Primary Election Results for Arizona and Yuma and La Paz Counties

THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST ELECTION RESULTS FOR ARIZONA, YUMA COUNTY, AND LA PAZ COUNTY.
Important Links:
Democratic U.S. Senate:
-Mark Kelly 100%, 7,831 Votes
Republican U.S. Senate:
-Martha McSally 78%, 417,446 Votes
-Daniel 'Demand Daniel' McCarthy 22%, 120,322
YUMA COUNTY PRIMARY RACES
Board of Supervisors
Democratic Candidates:
Martin Porchas 100%, 1,453 Votes
Marco Reyes 100% 1,274 Votes
Lynee Pancrazi 100% 1,722 Votes
Republican Candidates:
Jonathan Lines 100% 2,694
Darren Simmons 100% 3,814
Page Misenhimer 100% 1,641
Democratic U.S. Representative in Congress Dist. 4:
-Delina DiSanto 68%, 1,895 Votes
-Stuart Starky 32%, 887 Votes
Republican U.S. Representative in Congress Dist. 4:
-Paul Gosar 64% 4,692
-Anne Marie Ward 35% 2,556
District 13
Democratic Candidates:
-Mariana Sandoval 100% 3,463 Votes
Republican Candidates:
-Timothy 'Tim' Dunn 41% 18,308 Votes
-Steve Montenegro 29% 12,587Votes
-Joanne Osborne 30% 13,266 Votes
Yuma County Sheriff
Democratic Candidate:
-Mark Martinez 100% 7,336 Votes
Republican Candidate:
-Leon Wilmot 100% Votes 10,538
Republican U.S. Representative in Congress Dist. 3:
-Daniel Wood 100% 3,414 Votes
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
District 4
Democratic Candidates:
-Charlene Fernandez 64% 4,015 Votes
-Geraldine 'Gerae' Peten 36% 2,297
Republican Candidates:
Joel John 100% 2,533 Votes
STATE SENATOR
District No.4
Democratic Candidates:
-Lisa Otondo100% 4,365 Votes
Republican Candidates:
-Travis Angry 100% 2,513 Votes
District No.13
-Sine Kerr_% (Rep)
Five of Six Incumbents Leading in Somerton and San Luis
By Victor Calderón
Early results for city council races in San Luis and Somerton are favorable for the incumbents.
In San Luis, where three seats are open, Councilwoman Gloria Torres was leading in early results with 22.4 percent of the vote, challenger Luis Cabrera had 22.2 percent and Councilman Matias Rosales had 20 percent. They led Vice Mayor Cecilia Cruz, with 14 percent and challengers Olivia Jenkins, Mark Concha and Nydia Mendenhall, each with less than 10 percent.
In Somerton, also with three seats open, Vice Mayor Martha Garcia was leading with 27 percent of the vote. Councilman Luis Galindo had 22 percent of the vote and Councilman Jesus Roldan had 17.9 percent. Challenger Daniel Paz had 17.6 percent and challenger Daniel Flores had 15 percent.